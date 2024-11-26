All Champions League fixtures for November 26 and 27

HQ

UEFA Champions League changed its format this year, and the League Phase, which replaced the old Group Phase, has reached its halfway point. Four games have already been played and, while 12 points are still at stake, teams are starting to establish in their positions.

Tuesday, November 26 and Wednesady, November 27, are Matchday 5. These are all the games you can look forward to watch this week:

Champions League games for Tuesday November 26



Slovan Bratislava vs Milan (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



Sparta Praha vs Atlético Madrid (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



Manchester City vs Feyenoord (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Bayer Leverkusen vs Salzburg (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Barcelona vs Brest (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Inter vs Leipzig (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Young Boys vs Atalanta (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Sporting CP vs Arsenal (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Champions League games for Wednesday November 27



Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



Sturm Graz vs Girona (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



Monaco vs Benfica (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Aston Villa vs Juventus (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Bologna vs LOSC Lille (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Celtic vs Club Brugge (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Liverpool vs Real Madrid (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Will Real Madrid break Liverpool's unbeaten run? Will Bayern condemn PSG to their elimination? Will any of the top 8 teams -who would avoid one play-off match- fall from the top of the table? Interesting week ahead!