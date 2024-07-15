Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale makes first debut outside of Italy

HQ

Another Goodwood Festival of Speed has come to a close. The major automobile convention flocked to the British countryside over the last week to see upcoming, current, and historic cars on display. Talking about the former collection, Alfa Romeo attended the event to present a first look at a couple of its future offerings, including a car that has never before been seen outside of Italy.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale was on-site to show off its stunning supercar form for a quick tour up the Goodwood hillclimb. The car is a unique product, as it comes in either a 620hp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 combustion engine variant or an all-electric 750hp alternative. Needless to say, the car is quite the stunner and very fast.

Otherwise, Alfa Romeo also showed off the upcoming Junior model at Goodwood too, where we got to see the first purely-electric model in action. This car comes with either a 156hp/250 mile-range version or a more powerful sportier edition that clocks 280hp/215 mile-range. Both can be fast-charged using DC power from a 100kW charger to go from 10-80% in less than 30 minutes.

