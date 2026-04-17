Alexander Morton, the voice of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Zoltan Chivay, has passed away

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It has been confirmed that Scottish actor Alexander Morton has sadly passed away. Widely reported recently, Morton was 81 years old when he died and he's leaving behind a legacy that includes work on some beloved video games.

For one, Morton was known as the voice of the dwarf Zoltan Chivay in both The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Following his passing, CD Projekt Red shared a brief tribute, noting:

"We're deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Alexander Morton, the voice of beloved Zoltan Chivay in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"Thank you for bringing Zoltan to life. The Continent is already missing you".

Beyond his role in The Witcher series, Morton also appeared in Fable II, Killzone II, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, and Little Big Planet's PS Vita edition. This is on top of a wealth of film and television roles over his illustrious career.

Rest in peace, Alexander.