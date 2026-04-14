Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson team up for action-packed delivery flick, Runner

CinemaCon is underway, which is no doubt a key driving force for the huge array of movie news and updates that have already defined this week. While a lot of conversation has been directed at Sony as of the moment, some smaller companies have also had information to share about their future projects.

One such example comes from distributor Angel, who has presented a first look at the flick known as Runner. This is an action movie that follows a driver and a courier as they race to deliver a transplantable organ to a small girl who is facing an imminent death. However, this is thrown into disarray when local thugs decide they want to steal the organ and sell it on the black market, leading to a tense and chaotic real-time action bonanza.

With Alan Ritchson in the leading role and starring alongside Owen Wilson, Runner is directed by Scott Waugh and is set to debut in cinemas on September 11. With this in mind, you can see the trailer and the synopsis for the flick below.

"A former soldier is thrown into a brutal race against time when a critical medical delivery makes him the target of a ruthless cartel. With betrayal closing in from every side, he must survive the chase and deliver his cargo before an innocent child runs out of time."