Ahsoka will return to Disney+ in January 2027 for its second season

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There was a wealth of news and information shared over the weekend as part of the D23 convention, not least in regards to Disney's theme parks, video games, and film and television efforts. Speaking about the latter, as part of Star Wars' wider role at the event, we finally got firm information about Ahsoka and when we should expect the live-action series to make its return on Disney+.

On top of sharing a teaser trailer that sees Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi attempting to return back to the main galaxy far, far away, all while dealing with threats new and old and reuniting with friends of all shapes and sizes (including a certain Chosen One), we have also been told the firm premiere date for the second season of Ahsoka, and it's within reach even if it isn't exactly close as of this moment.

Ahsoka will return to Disney+ on January 20, 2027, meaning in around five months time. This does likely mean Ahsoka will be the final major Star Wars project to make its arrival before Star Wars: Starfighter lands in cinemas in May 2027.

For a glimpse of what's to come, you can see the teaser trailer for the show below.