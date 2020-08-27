Age of Empires III is heading to PC in October

One of the announcements to make it out of Gamescom Opening Night Live this evening was the big reveal of Age of Empires III and the confirmation that the game is heading to PC in October.

Microsoft and developer World's Edge are bringing back the third game in the classic Ensemble series, following hot on the heels of Definitive Editions for both Age of Empires I and II. Just like its elder siblings, AoE3 has reworked 4K visuals and enhanced audio, and more specifically it has two new civilisations (the Inca and the Swedes) and two new game modes (Historical Battles and The Art of War Challenge Missions).

If you don't know the series well, they're all historically-themed real-time strategy games, although they move through the ages. That means that AoE3 is the more modern of the three, so expect muskets and more modern military advancements to play a major role.

Check out the trailer below which not only shows the quality of visual overhaul, it also confirms the game's release date on PC: October 15.