Age of Empires III expands in two weeks

New content is on its way for the strategy game Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. On May 26, the Knights of the Mediterranean add-on will be released, introducing us to the Maltese and Italians, as well as new game modes and maps.

The game modes are called "Tycoon Mode" and "Diplomacy Mode", the former being described as a more light-hearted game mode where military conflict has been removed and the focus is on creating the most profitable economy. "Diplomacy Mode" in contrast allows players to switch alliances during the course of the game to take the risk of being able to be betrayed at any time, and this is thus added at the same time as new maps are to be added to the mix of already existing battlefields.

Knights of the Mediterranean will cost $10, but will also be made available via the PC Game Pass service.