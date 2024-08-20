After three years of silence - Arc Raiders makes a comeback

HQ

Arc Raiders has been silent since it was announced in 2021. The retro-scented space-themed action game was first slated for release in 2022, but it was then pushed back to 2023 before Swedish developer Embark Studios put the lid on it and stopped sharing new release windows.

Now, however, it's time again. During tonight's Gamescom broadcast, a new trailer from the game was shown, and we also learned that the title will be playtested soon and launched in 2025. While the trailer didn't show too much new, the eye-catching design from the debut trailer is intact and you can check out the latest video for yourself below.