Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
      Call of Duty: Warzone

      Activision has shared a look at Call of Duty: Warzone's new Resurgence map

      It'll be called Fortune's Keep and seems to be coming in Season 4.

      There were a bunch of rumours as of late that claimed that Activision would be removing the Rebirth Island map in Call of Duty: Warzone for an all-new Resurgence mode map instead. This left the community a little torn, but it does seem like this will be the case, as a new map has now been revealed.

      Known as Fortune's Keep, this will be a similar looking map to Rebirth Island, and will be smaller in scale and offering fewer but closer points of interest to explore. Those will include places such as a Keep, a Graveyard, a Lighthouse, and even a Smuggler's Cove, and it seems like this new map could be arriving relatively soon as well.

      And that's because Season 4 of Warzone is just around the corner and the fact we're told it's "coming soon" seems to suggest that Resurgence will be getting a spruce up when it does launch on June 22. We'll have to wait until Activision confirms anything to be sure of course, but with the season on the horizon, expect more information soon.

      Call of Duty: Warzone

