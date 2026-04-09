Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve will deliver "photorealistic rendering of your aircraft"

HQ

It was during last year's The Game Awards that Bandai Namco finally announced that it was time to return to the aerial Ace Combat series with an eighth instalment titled Wings of Theve. This will be the first new game in the series in seven years, so naturally a lot has happened since then.

Now, Project Aces has finally revealed a bit more about it and released a fairly substantial developer diary, and they've also posted a press release on PlayStation Blog. Thanks to this, we now know more about how the story is told, as well as some details about the graphics:

"To truly immerse each player, Project Aces engineered an innovation for the Ace Combat series: a first-person perspective during story scenes. New levels of immersion are possible not only due to this new perspective, but also the huge leap forward in photorealistic rendering of your aircraft, the environment, and, most importantly, that big, beautiful sky that's just begging for a battle."

The story of Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve revolves around the fictional country of Sotoa's invasion of the equally fictional Federation of Central Usea, where the elite force Wings of Theve naturally has a role to play. The squadron is led by the legendary pilot Rex, and you are his co-pilot, but when he dies, you are forced to shoulder the responsibility as leader and inherit his callsign.

Check out the impressive video below from what looks to be a thrilling action game with stunning graphics.