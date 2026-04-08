Absolum arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 in a new physical version later this year

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Technically, Absolum is already playable on the Nintendo Switch 2, thanks to it having a Switch version you can buy on the eShop. However, soon it'll be getting a dedicated release for the next-gen Nintendo platform, courtesy of Silver Lining Interactive.

As you can see in the video below, Absolum gets a new physical edition on Nintendo Switch 2 in Q3 this year. It'll cost £44.99 / €49.99, which is more than double the price of the game on Steam right now. However, there are hopes for some performance upgrades from the Nintendo Switch version. Also, it has been confirmed this won't be a Game Key Card, and instead will offer players the full game on the cartridge.

Absolum has already charmed a lot of players, and Silver Lining Interactive has released a special edition of the game prior, which came with merch. The new Switch 2 edition just seems to be the standard version, so don't expect additional goodies for your increased cost compared to Steam.