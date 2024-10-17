A Stranger Things star has joined the cast of The Boys

HQ

We're nearly at the end of the road for The Boys. The superhero series is staring down the barrel of its fifth and final season, and that means we only have one last romp to look forward to until Billy Butcher, Homelander, and the rest of the gang fade into memory.

With this final season coming up, it has now been revealed that the cast of the show is expanding. Former Stranger Things star Mason Dye has joined the crew to bring to life the superhero Bombsight. We don't have any further information about how the character or Dye will fit into the show, but if you're desperate to know more, you can always revert to the source material and read the comics.

As for when we're expecting The Boys: Season 5 to arrive, a 2026 premiere seems most likely, as another season of Gen V will be coming in 2025 to plug the gap between the fourth and fifth outing of the main series.