A Reddit user just made a working Lego PC

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We all know that building your own PC is a project and with it comes all kinds of interesting options. Now a Reddit user has built a gaming desktop out of Lego pieces. "OkDebate6649" has documented an attempt at building a working gaming PC, that is housed entirely inside a Lego brick chassis, as reported by Tech Radar.

The device is centred on an AMD BC-250 motherboard, and is essentially a cut-down PlayStation 5 APU with six Zen 2 CPU cores, 24 RDNA2 Compute Units in the GPU, and 16GB of memory. The actual performance is roughly akin to that of an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, making it suitable for 1080p gaming for medium to high settings. The entire Lego chassis has been crafted to resemble an old-school Macintosh of the type sold by Apple in the 1980s and 1990s.

It should be noted, though, that if you want to use this motherboard in a computer as "OkDebate6649" just did, you need to run your system on Linux, as the board is not compatible with Windows 11.