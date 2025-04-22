A Pacific Rim prequel series is coming to Prime Video

If you're part of the very vocal group that still wishes we could see more from the Pacific Rim universe, then there is some very good news to focus on. Amazon MGM Studios and Legendary Television has signed an agreement to bring a Pacific Rim prequel series to Prime Video in the future.

The show's plot and idea is still being kept under lock and key, but it is described by Variety as a prequel to the film series that was kickstarted by Guillermo del Toro. It's unclear when production may begin and likewise the cast has yet to be announced, but what has been mentioned is that Shadow and Bone showrunner and Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer is attached as the series' writer and executive producer through his Chronology production company.

What might really excite fans is that Variety also notes that there is potential for new films in the franchise to also make their arrival, although no doubt this somewhat depends on the success of this prequel series.

Are you excited for more Pacific Rim?