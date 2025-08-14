A new World War Z movie is a top priority at Paramount
Top Gun, Transformers, and more major franchises have been name checked as Paramount looks to increase its movie output.
David Ellison, the new head honcho at Paramount, has a lot of plans for the legacy studio, including developing films in its most-popular franchises. Top Gun, Star Trek, Transformers, they were all named and are expected big-budget projects for the studio, but Ellison also dropped an interesting other franchise.
That being World War Z. We've not seen anything on the big screen of World War Z since 2013 with the Brad Pitt-led zombie movie, but it seems making another film is a top priority at Paramount. At least, that's what Ellison told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview.
There were no further details given for what the new World War Z movie might look like, but at the end of the 2013 film it seemed the zombie apocalypse was on its way out after Brad Pitt's character helped find a cure for humanity.
World War Z was based on the 2006 book of the same name by Max Brooks (who's the son of Mel Brooks for some interesting trivia). Brooks has written other zombie-themed books, but there hasn't been a sequel to World War Z. Still, it has been long enough that Paramount may just be considering a reboot or retelling of the original story. Ellison wants 15 movies made a year at Paramount, with that number going up to 20 soon, so filmmakers are going to have to find ideas fast.