A new World War Z movie is a top priority at Paramount

David Ellison, the new head honcho at Paramount, has a lot of plans for the legacy studio, including developing films in its most-popular franchises. Top Gun, Star Trek, Transformers, they were all named and are expected big-budget projects for the studio, but Ellison also dropped an interesting other franchise.

That being World War Z. We've not seen anything on the big screen of World War Z since 2013 with the Brad Pitt-led zombie movie, but it seems making another film is a top priority at Paramount. At least, that's what Ellison told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview.

There were no further details given for what the new World War Z movie might look like, but at the end of the 2013 film it seemed the zombie apocalypse was on its way out after Brad Pitt's character helped find a cure for humanity.

World War Z was based on the 2006 book of the same name by Max Brooks (who's the son of Mel Brooks for some interesting trivia). Brooks has written other zombie-themed books, but there hasn't been a sequel to World War Z. Still, it has been long enough that Paramount may just be considering a reboot or retelling of the original story. Ellison wants 15 movies made a year at Paramount, with that number going up to 20 soon, so filmmakers are going to have to find ideas fast.