A new third-person camera mod for Baldur's Gate III lets you add some BioWare flair to your latest playthrough

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While Baldur's Gate III remains one of the best RPGs released in recent years (and perhaps ever, depending on who you're asking), there have been a few barriers to getting some fans of the genre hooked. The turn-based combat turned some people off, and the top-down camera cut out the immersion for others. Already, we've got a real-time combat mod, and now you can pair it with Relysia's True Third-Person Camera.

This mod does exactly what it says on the tin. It lets you stop looking at your characters' heads and now lets you position your camera behind them, recontextualising the entire experience. It makes the world seem a lot bigger, and is sure to make larger enemies that much scarier when you've got to face them up close. The mod is designed to work with controllers, but can also work with keyboard and mouse if you've got a WASD movement mod.

Even as we approach our third year since the launch of Baldur's Gate III, it's clear people are still obsessed with the game. No more official content is coming out from Larian, but with mod support and a passionate community, there are multiple fan-made projects in the works that could see our party get some fresh adventures in the near future.