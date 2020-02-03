A new Jump Force Arena Event starts tomorrow

Anime all-star fighting game, Jump Force, is kicking off a new Arena Event tomorrow, February 4, and it's set to start at 6 am GMT / 7 am CET. To participate you will need to buy an event ticket at the shop, and after that, you will get to fight several enemies with your selected trio of fighters. The higher the difficulty, the higher the risk, but also higher the reward.

This new Arena Event will be running up until February 9 and will also unlock the following Galena and Kane outfits.