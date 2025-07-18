A new Judge Dredd film is in the works from director Taika Waititi

A new Judge Dredd film is in the works, with Taika Waititi already being attached to direct. A writer has also been added to the project in Drew Pearce, the man most recently known for penning Fall Guy and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

The Hollywood Reporter points to sources saying that both Pearce and Waititi grew up with the violent British comic book character Judge Dredd and have been trying to work together on a project for years.

Judge Dredd, who is a police officer in a dystopian future city called Mega-City One if you didn't know, has seen two previous live-action adaptations. One starring Sylvester Stallone, and another - more beloved - adaptation with Karl Urban at the helm and a script penned by Alex Garland.

There's no release window yet on a new Dredd film, but if you're a fan of judges, juries, and executioners, you'll want to watch this space.