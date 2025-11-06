A Miss Piggy movie is in the works, produced by Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence

HQ

Finally, an original diva is getting her own movie. Miss Piggy, the Muppet that has charmed generations with her snobby attitude and impressive respect for herself, is getting a solo film produced by none other than Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence.

"I don't know if I can announce this but I am just going to ... Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole [Escola] is writing it," Lawrence said on the Las Culturistas podcast. The announcement was met with shrieks of excitement from the podcast hosts, and while it might sound like a fever dream, it does seem like the project is very real.

It also seems as though Lawrence and Stone will be starring in the film. "I think so. We have to... It's fucked up [that we haven't done a movie together]," said Lawrence. The pair have been friends for years, but have yet to share the screen in a production like this.

Plot details and release dates are being kept under wraps if they even exist at this point, but if we can get Christopher Nolan to deliver another gritty biopic in the next couple of years, perhaps we can have a Barbenheimer 2 but with Miss Piggy playing the role of the doll.