A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star says Season 2 will be "totally different"

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If anything has brought Game of Thrones fever back like it used to be, it's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The story of a stupid hedge knight and his impossibly bald squire captured our hearts with its first season, but if you were hoping that the next lot of episodes would be just like the first, you might want to temper your expectations.

Star Peter Claffey told The Playlist that Season 2 is going to be quite different from what TV-only fans might expect. "It's totally different. 'The Sworn Sword' is my favorite novella of the three in the "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" book. It's a tragic love story. It's a completely different job for Dunk to navigate. And I suppose he has his first kind of experience with...his first kind of experience with kind of trying to navigate talking and chatting to women, which he's terrible at, and trying to establish a work relationship with a woman, which he's absolutely awful at," Claffey explained.

"So yeah, it's been so much fun to shoot and, so far, everybody that's come on has been just amazing. I didn't think we'd be able to ever hit the level of quality of season one, but the people that have come in, I mean, people have been confirmed now, as well as Lucy Boyton and Babou Ceesay. And yeah, just people have come in and just been incredible, incredible," he continued.

Book readers won't be surprised to know that the second season will be markedly different from the first. Each of George R.R. Martin's three published Dunk & Egg tales take the pair on a new adventure from the last, tackling different themes. They usually involve a fight or two, but none are so cinematic as the first in terms of the names involved and the potential scale of conflict. That said, so long as the writing quality remains the same, and the characters are as likeable as the first season's cast, people should fall in love with the adaptation of The Sworn Sword just as they did The Hedge Knight.