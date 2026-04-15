A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 filming cancelled due to floods

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The rain in Spain falls mainly on the set of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2, it seems. Filming has been cancelled on the set of the next season of the hit HBO series, following historic flooding in Gran Canaria.

This marks the second time that filming has moved for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2. As reported by WinterIsComing.net, the production first moved from Belfast, Ireland, to Gran Canaria, Spain in order to capture the drought and heat of the setting of George R.R. Martin's second Dunk & Egg story: The Sworn Sword. The rainfall in Gran Canaria has since been so heavy, though, that it doesn't look like it has been in a drought at all. The reservoir Presa de las Niñas reached levels that haven't been seen in 15 years. Structures built for filming have apparently been left underwater, making it impossible to use the space.

The set has apparently been moved away from the flooded Gran Canaria, but it's as yet unclear how much of a delay we'll see due to this historic weather event. Currently, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is expected to arrive some time in early 2027. However, with the production being pushed back, likely out of its expected mid-May 2026 finish, we'll have to see if this has a knock-on effect. Without dragons to animate, hopefully the show can still have a quicker release schedule than other Game of Thrones projects.