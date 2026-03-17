A demo for Kusan: City of Wolves has just arrived on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Looking for some intense top-down action to sink your teeth into? If so, you might want to check out Kusan: City of Wolves, a fast-paced and thrilling shooter that looks to combine tight gunplay with striking combos.

Set to launch sometime later this year on an undetermined date, the game will be arriving on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, and with this planned for the months ahead, publisher PQube and developer CircleFromDot has now revealed that a demo for the game is available to play as of writing, on all platforms except for Switch, which will get the demo at a later date.

This demo, which you can get a taste of in the new trailer below, is regarded as a "focused slice" of the wider game, wherein players will be able to smash the environment to pieces, collect bolts, acquire upgrades, and otherwise gun down and slice through enemies in neon-lit levels.

Be sure to check out the demo now and stay tuned for more launch date information about the game.