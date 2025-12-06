A couple of clues might suggest that Nintendo has Donkey Kong DLC coming for Mario Kart World

HQ

Today marks six months and one day since Mario Kart World premiered without any new content being added since then. Nevertheless, the game stands on its own merits and received consistently positive reviews, even though it did not quite measure up to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as it received some criticism for its tracks being a bit too uneventful.

This week, however, a major patch was finally released that fixed some of these issues by adding new layouts to create greater gameplay variety. And perhaps there is more to come? GamesRadar has noticed that there are seemingly Donkey Kong things in the works, with the Nintendo Today app now featuring a new Donkey Kong theme and data mining revealing that an animation featuring King K. Rool (Donkey Kong Bananza boss) will be played on December 15 - shortly after The Game Awards.

Adding to this is the fact that the voice actors for both King K. Rool and Void Kong are also in the cast list for Mario Kart World, as we previously reported. However, neither of them are in the game, leading many to believe that they are on their way as DLC.

Individually, these are weak pieces of evidence, but together they paint a picture that Nintendo may have a primate-themed DLC surprise in store for its acclaimed kart game, and it seems entirely possible that we will find out what it is during The Game Awards this coming week.

What do you think about these three monkey clues... coincidence or are they up to something?