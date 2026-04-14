A clear majority of Resident Evil Requiem buyers actually finished the game

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As you probably know, it's quite common for people to play games without ever finishing them. The completion rates are often surprisingly low, and it's very rare for more than 50% of players to complete a game. For large adventures and role-playing games that figure can be as low as 20% (including massive hits like Red Dead Redemption II and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), but for really good, tightly crafted experiences, it tends to be a bit higher.

Even so, the results for Resident Evil Requiem are very impressive. Ungeek has examined how many players have unlocked the Achievement/Trophy for completing the game on PC and PlayStation 5, revealing that the figures are 70% on Steam and 67% on PlayStation 5. These are excellent results in themselves, but they're actually even more impressive on Xbox, where Neogaf users checked how many Xbox Series S/X gamers have unlocked the achievement called "Rookie Agent" ("Complete the main story on at least Casual difficulty"), with this being a full 90%.

In short, it seems to be a game people buy and actually play through. It helps that it's a very good game, relatively short, and easy to complete, and that it's story-focused, so people want to see the ending. Also, the numbers are likely boosted by the fact that it isn't on any subscription service yet, which means the number mainly includes actual buyers. Regardless, these are truly remarkable figures for Capcom and show that gamers are generally satisfied, since they're playing through this thrilling adventure instead of moving on to something else.