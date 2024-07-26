6v6 returns in new Overwatch 2 playtests

HQ

While Overwatch 2 had many, many teething issues when it first launched back in 2022, one of the main reasons fans took aim and fired at Blizzard's "new" team shooter was that it took away the 6v6 format and replaced it with 5v5.

However, now it seems that 6v6 is coming back. As outlined in a new post on Overwatch's website, game director Aaron Keller spoke a bit about how first the mode will return in a test format, to gauge fan reception and if the game can handle it.

"There have been quite a few upgrades and additions to Overwatch 2 that have an impact on the performance of the game. These range from new features like allied outlines and enabling healer vision by default, the addition of more technically demanding hero kits, as well as visual upgrades to UI, heroes and maps."

These new features could cause the addition of two extra players to make the game run worse on lower-end machines. It'll be interesting to see if this is a permanent return to 6v6, as it would once again force players to ask the question of why we even have an Overwatch 2 instead of just an update Overwatch?