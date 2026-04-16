38-year-old Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut retires at the end of 2026

HQ

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spanish tennis player who reached a top ranking of World No. 9 in 2019, has decided to end his tennis season at the end of 2026. Bautista Agut, who turned 38 two days ago, won 12 ATP titles, at least one on every surface, including one ATP 500 in Dubai; reached one Masters final, Wimbledon 2019 semi-finals and Australian Open 2019 quarter-finals.

He also was part of the Davis Cup team that won the 2019 title, an emotional tournament as he retired mid-tournament to say goodbye to his father, who passed away. He returned days later, beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and eventually Spain won the Cup. "My father would have given me a good scolding if I'd stayed home", he said at the time. He got married the week later.

Roberto Bautista Agut won his last title in the European Open 2024 in Antwerp, against Jiri Lehecka. Among other achievements, he was in the top 10 for 27 weeks, recorded 22 victories against top 10 players, including defeating Djokovic three times, and has a 435-297 win-loss ratio after 700 tour-level matches.

"I've been living a dream for many years. I've given everything I had in every practice session and every match. Now I feel the time has come to start saying goodbye, to enjoy every tournament in a different way and to end this phase of my life with gratitude for my beloved tennis", Bautista Agut posted.