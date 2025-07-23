2XKO will get a closed beta this September, bringing in Vi as a fighter

HQ

We were promised a big update for the League of Legends fighting game 2XKO this year, and it seems that the developers are finally ready to take a big step forward. After two alpha tests, 2XKO will run a closed beta from the 9th of September.

This will give fans the chance to check out the game ahead of its official launch, alongside previously revealed characters and the newly unveiled Vi, who also got a gameplay trailer you can check out below.

We've still got no firm release date for 2XKO, but with a closed beta planned towards the latter half of the year, hopes for a 2025 launch might not be worth holding onto. In any case, the game still looks like a great fighter, with plenty of flashy effects and fresh takes on the Champions from League of Legends. If you want to try it out, you can sign up for the closed beta here.

