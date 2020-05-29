2K has released three beloved game collections on Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Industry giant 2K Games holds a hefty arsenal of phenomenal game franchises and three of these had collections release on Switch today. These are BioShock: The Collection (which includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Collection), XCOM 2 Collection (which includes XCOM 2, XCOM 2: War of the Chosen and four DLC packs) and Borderlands Legendary Collection (which includes Borderlands Game of the Year, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel).

All of the above are available to play on the go, should you have a Switch unit in your possession, and you can find all of them here for £39.99 each.