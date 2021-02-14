Zynga's yet-to-be-titled Star Wars game will reportedly launch in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

A yet-to-be-titled Star Wars game from Zynga will now reportedly launch before the end of the year after receiving a soft launch over the summer.

During its latest earnings reports, the Farmville developer said: "We also expect our first Star Wars game to enter soft launch in early summer with the potential to launch by the end of the year."

Besides this we don't know much else on the upcoming project. Zynga has revealed, however, that details will be coming soon, so we won't have to wait too long before we know what kind of an experience it will offer. Given the studio's past releases, it's fair not to expect a fully-fledged action RPG in the vein of Fall Order, but rather something more small-scale.

What type of game do you expect it to shape up to be?

Thanks, IGN.