Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Words With Friends

Zynga latest financials show record revenue

It was an up and down year for the publisher, but ultimately things seem to be looking up.

The revitalisation of Zynga continues with the publisher posting its latest full-year financials and revealing record revenues. It's a complicated read, but in essence, the company, boosted by the sale of its office building, was able to record its best year in terms of revenue, with a stellar third quarter the highlight.

The firm outlined the likes of Words With Friends and Empires & Puzzles, both of which achieved record revenue and bookings, and Merge Magic! seems to be doing the business for them with hopes at the company that it stays on track to be another of the company's so-called "forever franchises".

Looking ahead the publisher has plans to release FarmVille 3 and a match-3 game set in the Harry Potter universe.

Words With Friends

Related texts



Loading next content