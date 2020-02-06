Zynga latest financials show record revenue

The revitalisation of Zynga continues with the publisher posting its latest full-year financials and revealing record revenues. It's a complicated read, but in essence, the company, boosted by the sale of its office building, was able to record its best year in terms of revenue, with a stellar third quarter the highlight.

The firm outlined the likes of Words With Friends and Empires & Puzzles, both of which achieved record revenue and bookings, and Merge Magic! seems to be doing the business for them with hopes at the company that it stays on track to be another of the company's so-called "forever franchises".

Looking ahead the publisher has plans to release FarmVille 3 and a match-3 game set in the Harry Potter universe.