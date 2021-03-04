Zynga buys the Torchlight III developer

You're watching Advertisements

There has been quite a few companies being acquired lately, and this trend doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon, as Zynga now has announced that they have bought Echtra Games. This probably does not ring a bell, which isn't all that strange as the studio only has released one game - Torchlight III.

It was met with fairly mixed reviews, but there is no denying that the studio is run by veteran developers, especially the Echtra founder Max Schaefer who previously worked on the two first Diablo titles. Zynga's CEO Frank Gibeau had the following to say regarding this:

"Max and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and they are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development. This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic licenses and brands from mobile to PCs and consoles, while helping to further expand Zynga's total addressable market."

The first project for Echtra as a Zynga studio will be "a new, yet to be announced RPG for cross-platform play "which will be developed together with NaturalMotion (also owned by Zynga).

Thanks, Games Industry.