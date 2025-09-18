Zwaard reveals demo set for early 2026 in new trailer

At tonight's Convergence Games Showcase, Beleef Studios and Top Hat Studios Inc. unveiled a new trailer for Zwaard, the new pixelated action adventure that puts its focus on you crafting the perfect blade to survive the world.

In the short trailer, we get another look at the pixelated world that Beleef Studios has created. Remnants of humanity are left in a broken world, and you must navigate the ruins to figure out the origins of the disaster that crippled the world.

Customising your sword to fit your playstyle and liking, you can take on the mutated creatures populating the world with a variety of strategies. If you want to play Zwaard yourself, you can check it out early next year in a demo on Steam.