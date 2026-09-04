Zverev takes off his shirt after second consecutive five-set win at the US Open

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Alexander Zverev is not having an easy US Open: he is in third round, but has played already five sets and nearly ten hours in the first two rounds. After an epic match against Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday that ended at 1:55 AM, second longest Grand Slam match of his career, he and the Frenchman Quentin Halys ended at 2:15 AM of Friday at Flushing Meadows, ending 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3.

This time, Zverev admitted "his performance was quite shit, to be honest, but I won, and that's the most important thing". The match lasted four hours and 33 minutes, when it ended he took off his shirt. "That's what I go to the gym for. That's what I go to the track for and train for, to be able to come out on top of these difficult moments when you're not playing best, when you're not hitting winners left and right, just getting through these kinds of matches."

Zverev will next face the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, who Zverev dominates 2-0, including a match in the first round of the US Open last year. Will his body last the week and a half remaining of the Grand Slam after the exhaustion of two five-set matches in a row?