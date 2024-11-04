Zverev claims Alcaraz's number 2 ATP position after victory in Paris Masters

HQ

Alexander Zverev has won Paris Masters last weekend and has climbed up in the ATP rankings, surpassing Carlos Alcaraz, who lost in the round of 16 against Ugo Humbert. Zverev is now second with 7,715 and Alcaraz is third with 7,210 points.

Alcaraz was surprisingly out of the competition against an indiscutible defeat against Humbert, who wasted the first set 6-1. Alcaraz later complained about the speed of the court, but admitted Umbert was a fair winner.

Big changes in the ATP top 5: Alcaraz and Djokovic loose points

The french player, fourteenth in the global ranking and cheered up from the whole Parisian crowd, later lost 6-2, 6-2 against Zverev. Jannik Sinner is still number one at the ATP, with 11,330 points, and could afford loosing the Paris Masters 1,000 due to a virus.

Novak Djokovic, who has won this tournament seven times, including last year, decided not to attend this year, missing out on the 1,000 ATP points from his last year's victory. That means he is now number 5 in ATP with 5,210, being surpsassed by Medvedev, even if only for 20 points.