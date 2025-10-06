Zverev bested by Rinderknech in Shanghai Masters round of 32

HQ

Alexander Zverev has been eliminated from Shanghai Masters in round of 32, defeated once again by the French player Arthur Rinderknech. It is the second victory for the Frenchman against the World No. 3, ending 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, after their Wimbledon match earlier this year, where Zverev was eliminated in his first round.

Zverev, finalist in Australian Open this year, added his 24th title this year in Munich, but has dropped his level considerably from the past years. Meanwhile, Rinderknech is still improving what already is his best year ever in terms of wins, 23 victories. He jumps from World No. 54 to World No. 49 and could still climb further if he manages to beat Jiri Lechecka at round of 16 tomorrow.

"I guess I am a bit lucky against him and able to play my best tennis. I need to play my best tennis to beat a guy like Sascha, at No. 3 for many years, such a steady player and a very good player. I am very happy", he said, who earned his first top 5 win against Zverev at Wimbledon.