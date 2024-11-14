Zverev approaches ATP semi-finals after bringing Ruud down

HQ

Recent Paris Masters winner Alexander Zverev is ramping up for another title, the ATP Finals, after two consecutive victories in Turin, first against Rublev on Monday and against Casper Ruud on Wednesday.

Ruud came full of confidence after easily beating Alcaraz, but Zverev, currently no. 2 in the world, imposed himself against the Norwegian tennis player. Zverev still hasn't conceded a set against, although yesterday it came close, going into a tie-break 7-6(3), 6-3.

The victory can be credited, according to Infosys ATP Stats, to Zverev's high percentage of points behind his first serve (41/47).

"A good match. I thought both of us played quite good tennis. I'm happy with the win. Maybe it was even better than my first match, even though the first match was quite good as well", said Zverev, as read on the ATP website.

Zverev next rival will be Carlos Alcaraz, Friday November 15 at 2PM CET, 1PM UK Time. The Spaniard is forced to win if he wants to go on to the semi-finals, but current no. 3 in the world is not at his best state, and he played yesterday with a nose strip to help him breathe better due to a cold.