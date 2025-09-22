ZugZwang is a chess evolution that was "made in like 10 weeks for a school project"

As part of our coverage of IFA 2025, we had the opportunity to speak with a bunch of game developers, including a student team that is looking to evolve the time-tested formula of chess. This is happening in the upcoming project ZugZwang, which is crudely described as what you'd get if you crossed chess with an endless runner.

With such a young and ambitious team behind the game, developer Yunus Krüger from the S4G School for Games explained how ZugZwang came to be.

"We made this game in like 10 weeks for a school project, and we want to do like a bit of a challenge, not doing like a normal PC game. We want actually to release also in Google Play and do all the, I don't know, back stuff, what you need to do to like go on to market, do stuff."

As for how ZugZwang plays, Krüger explained the premise and how it operates.

"It's like chess, but matched with an endless runner system. So you have the chess figures and they walk automatically. And you need to swipe the tiles to like don't die. And yeah, it's speed up over time. That's the game."

Developing a game and studying is no small feat, and we asked Krüger about how he and the rest of the team goes about balancing this demand.

"So mostly we are 9 people in all. And planning is a lot of work in this type of project, and we had like pre-production, which was like planning everything, the idea. We had multiple games we would choose from, and coordinating this with Scrum, for example, like project management, project management was like the difficulty, I guess. And then having release dates, which like are set in stone, and we need to match what is possible and what is the highest priority, and what will get the most out of the game in this time."

For more on ZugZwang, check out the full IFA 2025 interview below.