Zuckerberg: I don't think consumers want VR headsets with wires

Using VR headsets is still a pretty clumsy procedure that needs space, plenty of peripherals and usually also a lot of wires. The latter isn't true for Oculus Quest 2 though, as it is wireless, and this is the way to go, according to the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He said in an earnings call with investors that it doesn't matter if you have higher quality as long as you have wires as customers does not want that:

"Some other folks might try to ship something that they claim is higher quality but has a wire, and I just don't think that consumers are going to want to go for that. Having wires wrapped around you just really breaks the sense of presence and immersion."

It is not surprising that Zuckerberg believes in the products from his own company, and the competition still runs wired like the Valve's Index, Reverb G2 from HP and also Sony's upcoming PSVR headset. Do you think Zuckerberg is on to something, or doesn't wires mean anything when playing VR?

