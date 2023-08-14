Zuckerberg accuses Musk of being unserious, doesn't think the fight will happen

HQ

Mark Zuckerberg didn't have very positive comments to share about the long-rumored scrap between him and Elon Musk. He doesn't think it will happen, and is now accusing Musk of being dishonest. Via his account on Threads, Zuckerberg said the following:

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on,"

"I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead."

"If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Is Musk perhaps afraid of being beaten by the (much) more fit Zuckerberg? Who knows, but at least we continue to hope that this madness will actually happen. Even if the odds are low.

What do you think, will it happen or is it just a bunch of empty talk?