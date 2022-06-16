Cookies

Zorro The Chronicles

Zorro The Chronicles gets a thorough launch trailer

The family game features a range of playable characters.

Today marks the release day of Zorro The Chronicles, in which one of the most classic heroes of all time is back to help the people of Los Angeles, which was a tiny village around the year 1800 when the story take place.

Just as the cartoons and TV series, Zorro The Chronicles is a family game with several characters to play as, one of course being Zorro, but also his sister Ines. If you feel like helping Zorro and his friends defeat Monasterio's soldiers, or just feel like a dose of nostalgia, check out the launch trailer below.

