Zootropolis 2 will be coming to Disney+ as soon as next week

Last year, the box office was dominated by a handful of titles. In a rather surprising manner to what we've become used to since the end of the pandemic, four movies cracked the $1 billion milestone, with another very close to achieving the feat. While Lilo & Stitch was a hit, as was Avatar: Fire and Ash, the biggest stories revolved around the animated giants of Ne Zha 2 ($2.26 billion) and Zootropolis 2 ($1.86 billion).

The latter has become the ninth highest-grossing film in cinemas ever and Disney's most successful animated project of all-time, overcoming the recent success of Inside Out 2 ($1.69 billion). Few expected Zootropolis 2, or Zootopia 2 depending on the region you live in, to be as much of a success as it was, but it does prove that Disney continues to be the box office behemoth that all others measure themselves against.

The reason we're spotlighting this success once more is that now Disney is ready to give Zootropolis 2 its streaming debut. As soon as next week, on March 11, the animated sequel will be coming to Disney+, meaning you'll be able to watch the film from the comfort of your own home as part of your existing subscription model.

Have you seen Zootropolis 2 yet, and if not, don't miss our review of the film.