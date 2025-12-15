Zootropolis 2 is officially the highest-grossing Hollywood movie this year

HQ

It's Monday morning: you know what that means. We've got a fresh weekend to go over as we take a look at the winners and losers of the box office. With Avatar: Fire & Ash looming for this upcoming weekend, this might have been the last chance for other movies to earn some significant cash, but Zootropolis 2 has taken the opportunity by the horns.

As per the latest figures on Box Office Mojo, Zootropolis 2 has amassed a whopping $1.136 billion at the global box office, boosted massively by non-American audiences, which have given the animated sequel almost $900 million thus far. A little over $500 million of that comes from China. While this might not be enough to surpass the beast of Ne Zha 2, it's still an impressive feat.

Elsewhere, we see Five Nights at Freddy's 2 continue to do well. Despite being a horror movie released at Christmas, FNAF's sequel has drawn in $173 million overall in two weekends. Wicked: For Good continues to climb as well, earning $467 million total after a small boost from last weekend.

As the third Avatar movie makes its debut this weekend, though, we'll have to see how packed theatres become for James Cameron's threequel. Can the magic of Pandora hit audiences like crack once again, and will we have another $2 billion hit on our hands?