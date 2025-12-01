Zootropolis 2 has mega opening weekend, biggest global debut for an animated film to date

HQ

Despite being somewhat underwhelming to us, clearly there was an immense interest from fans around the world for more from the Zootropolis series, as the sequel arrived to a whopping fanfare over the past weekend.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Zootropolis 2 has just finished its opening weekend with an absurd $556 million in box office ticket sales. This is enough to make it one of the 10 biggest films of 2025 already, and beyond this, it's also just smashed the record for having the largest global opening weekend of all-time for an animated film, with as much as $400 million of these earnings coming from outside of the United States.

While you might think of Ne Zha 2 as a point of comparison, it's worth noting that this film barely generated any revenue at all in a global market, and made pretty much all of its nearly $2 billion haul in its domestic market in China. Zootropolis 2 was somewhat the other way around, as despite it being the Thanksgiving weekend in its domestic market of the US, the interest for the film seems to have come from overseas.

