Zootropolis 2 continues to exceed greatest expectations by becoming ninth highest-grossing film ever

If you had to bet on which film would have been a bigger box office success between Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootropolis 2, many would have selected the former due to the series' insane performance at the global box office. However, the unthinkable has been happening over the last few months, as the animated Zootropolis 2 simply will not stop raking in ticket revenue.

Since its premiere in November 2025, the movie has proven to have amazing legs, and now, midway through January, Zootropolis 2 has achieved the immense feat of becoming Disney's most successful animated film of all-time, overcoming Inside Out 2 (another recent release, which says a lot about viewer tendencies when also considering the animated Ne Zha 2) and leaping into ninth on the all-time box office gross charts.

As per Box Office Mojo, Zootropolis 2 has now raked in $1.706 billion, which means it is now comfortably in ninth, with this likely being where it shall remain. To climb any higher, it will need to generate another $200 million to catch up with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Looking over at Avatar 3, it has a long way to go to catch up, with the latest ticket totals driving its lifetime gross to $1.322 billion.

Have you seen Zootropolis 2 and does its box office success surprise you?