Zootopia 2 confirmed to premiere in 2025

Zootopia became a huge hit when it was released back in 2016, no matter which metric you use; great reviews from media, great reception from the audience and it made boatloads of money. Despite this, we have never gotten a proper sequel.

Fortunately, it is coming though, which has been known for a few years - and now Disney has even confirmed a release date. It turns out Zootopia 2 premieres on November 26 next year, when Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) returns for a new adventure.

The future looks a bit brighter already, doesn't it?

