Zoopunk shown in a spectacular new trailer

Zoopunk was announced last November during an Xbox Partner Preview, but it was showcased again during Tuesday night's Opening Night Live, giving us a better look at its wildly action-packed gameplay, wrapped up in a weirdly cute package.

In the adventure, we'll take on the roles of Rayton the Rabbit (described as a fast melee specialist), Braton the Rhino (a heavy and very powerful fighter), and Trixie the Chipmunk (who requires a bit more tactical play but has plenty of tricks up her sleeve). Of course, there's also the option to play co-op with friends.

Check out the spectacular trailer that developer TiGames just released below. Zoopunk doesn't have a release date yet, but it's starting to look pretty polished. It's coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

HQ