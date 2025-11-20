Zoopunk appears at Xbox Partner Preview with extended gameplay trailer

The Xbox Partner Preview event is in full-swing and serves as a place to spotlight and showcase many upcoming and promising titles that will be launching on the Xbox family of devices (and beyond). To this end, one game that has made an appearance is TiGames' Zoopunk, with this being the prequel to F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch and offering up intense action-RPG gameplay.

During the show, we got to see an extended gameplay trailer that teased some of the action and also the story beats for Zoopunk. For those unaware of this game, a brief synopsis explains the following:

"Set decades before the events of F.I.S.T., Zoopunk expands the beloved Animal Punk universe, chronicling the turbulent origins of Torch City, an animal metropolis on the brink of revolution. Fans familiar with F.I.S.T. will recognise some familiar yet new details, offering both nostalgia and discovery as they explore this vibrant new story."

Zoopunk will offer a handful of playable characters with unique gameplay styles. One such example is Braton the Rhino who is regarded as a "powerhouse brawler" and who polarises Rayton the Rabbit, an "agile and fast-paced" character, which is closer to Trixie the Chipmunk, a "nimble and precise" protagonist.

You can see all three characters in action in the gameplay trailer below, and as for when Zoopunk will launch, no release date information has been shared as of yet, even if we do know that it will be coming to PC and consoles.