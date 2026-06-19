Zookeeper leaps into crocodile enclosure to save injured boy

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A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a three-year-old boy being critically injured in the crocodile enclosure of the Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. It's believed Tracy Johnson, zookeeper and wife of owner Andy Johnson, entered the enclosure to try and rescue the boy.

The man arrested is 30 years old and from Norfolk. It's said he wasn't known to the boy or his family. Cambridgeshire Police arrived on the scene yesterday afternoon, as did an air ambulance which treated the boy before taking him to hospital. It's currently unclear whether an animal attack or the fall into the enclosure is the cause of the boy's injuries.

The zoo's Tropical House, which contains the crocodile enclosure, has been left closed "out of respect to the family." Zoo staff have still been arriving on the scene, to take care of the animals inside the converted barn, according to the BBC.

A new museum was set to open this weekend on the site, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first farm shop. It's now unclear if the opening will go ahead. Police are still speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of the incident.