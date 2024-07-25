Zoochosis, the horror game mixing Planet Zoo with The Thing, releases this September

It's a tough job, being a zookeeper, and it gets tougher still in Zoochosis, the upcoming game from Clapperheads. In this bodycam horror survival game, you are a zookeeper who works the night shift when suddenly animals start shifting into mutants that look like The Thing took over a giraffe.

To survive, you'll have to develop a vaccine to fight off this strange illness, while saving as many of the animals as you can. There are simulation elements to this game, too, allowing you to immerse yourself a bit more in that zookeeper role before all hell breaks loose.

Zoochosis releases on the 23rd of September for PC via Steam, you can check out the release date trailer below for a look at some of the gruesome monsters.