Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Zombies mode in CoD: Black Ops - Cold War will be free to play for a week

Ready to fight some undead?

Players, gear up and get ready to fight against the undead horde. "For the first time in Call of Duty history, Treyarch's legendary Zombies mode will be available for free through the Zombies Free Access Week," publisher Activision just announced.

Starting from tomorrow, January 14, players can try out the Die Maschine mode and Cranked mode (and if you choose to play on PlayStation, you can also access Onslaught), all the way until January 21. All the progress made can be carried over to the full game upon purchase, as usual. Sounds like a good opportunity for those who have never played and been hesitating about getting the game or not, if you ask us.

For more details regarding the free trial period, check here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

